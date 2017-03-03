(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Occupational Physical Assessment Test [Image 4 of 5]

    Occupational Physical Assessment Test

    WAIMANALO, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chavaughn Washington 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers in the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) took the Occupational Physical Assessment Test (OPAT) at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (RTI), March 4, 2017. The Purpose of the test is to predict a recruit’s fitness ability required to meet the demands of their selected occupational demands of their selected occupational field. The Soldiers in this photo are taking the strength dead lift test which assesess their lower-body strenght. (U.S. Army Photo By Chavaughn Washington/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 23:16
    Photo ID: 3205874
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-HT048-0340
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Occupational Physical Assessment Test [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Chavaughn Washington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    Hawaii
    Military
    Army
    National Guard
    Occupational Physical Assessment Test
    OPAT
    HIRANG
    Pfc Chavaughn Washington

