Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers in the Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) took the Occupational Physical Assessment Test (OPAT) at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (RTI), March 4, 2017. The Purpose of the test is to predict a recruit’s fitness ability required to meet the demands of their selected occupational demands of their selected occupational field. The Soldiers in this photo are taking the strength dead lift test which assesess their lower-body strenght. (U.S. Army Photo By Chavaughn Washington/Released)

