Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, Platoon 501, prepare for an EOD mine-countermeasure exercise with members of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Underwater Dive Team off the coast of Jinhae, ROK, March 3, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 Location: 26, KR