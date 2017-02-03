Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, Platoon 501, prepare a demolition charge off the coast of Jinhae, Republic of Korea (ROK), March 3, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 Location: 26, KR This work, Foal Eagle 2017, by PO3 ALFRED COFFIELD, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.