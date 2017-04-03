(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Words From The Commanding General

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Capt. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Brigadier General Tom Carden, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard speaks with Soldiers of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade which conducted training at Fort Stewart Ga., March 3 to 5, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 21:52
    Photo ID: 3205767
    VIRIN: 170304-A-AQ105-334
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Words From The Commanding General, by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Range
    Fort Stewart
    convoy live fire
    48th IBCT
    AUP
    night fire
    FSGA
    National Guard Images
    associated unit pilot

    • LEAVE A COMMENT