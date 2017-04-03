(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft [Image 1 of 19]

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Crew members from the 144th Airlift Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, along with Col. Steven deMilliano (right), the 176th Wing commander, fly a C-130 Hercules aircraft on the unit’s final flight with the C-130s, March 4, 2017. After 41 years of flying the C-130 aircraft, the 144th Airlift Squadron’s eight C-130s were divested, with the planes either being transferred to outside units or retired from service. The unit’s last two aircraft departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, the following day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton/released)

    Hercules
    C-130
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    176th Wing
    Denali
    144th Airlift Squadron
    144 AS

