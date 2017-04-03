(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    .50 Cal Shoot [Image 2 of 3]

    .50 Cal Shoot

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren Moore 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170304-N-ME988-181 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 04, 2017) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Matthew Kleeh fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 22:03
    Photo ID: 3205701
    VIRIN: 170304-N-ME988-181
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, .50 Cal Shoot [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    .50 caliber machine gun
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    ammunition
    crew-served weapons
    Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group

