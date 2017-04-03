170304-N-ME988-181 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 04, 2017) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Matthew Kleeh fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 22:03 Photo ID: 3205701 VIRIN: 170304-N-ME988-181 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, .50 Cal Shoot [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.