Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft

A C-130 Hercules from the 144th Airlift Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, flies away from Denali, the highest point in North America, March 4, 2017. After 41 years of flying the C-130 aircraft, the 144th Airlift Squadron’s eight C-130s were divested, with the planes either being transferred to outside units or retired from service. The unit’s last two aircraft departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, the following day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton/released)

