(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft [Image 4 of 19]

    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130 Hercules from the 144th Airlift Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, flies away from Denali, the highest point in North America, March 4, 2017. After 41 years of flying the C-130 aircraft, the 144th Airlift Squadron’s eight C-130s were divested, with the planes either being transferred to outside units or retired from service. The unit’s last two aircraft departed Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, the following day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 21:52
    Photo ID: 3205682
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-MW427-446
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft [Image 1 of 19], by SSgt Edward Eagerton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft
    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Air Guardsmen bid farewell to last C-130 Hercules aircraft

    TAGS

    Hercules
    C-130
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    176th Wing
    Denali
    144th Airlift Squadron
    144 AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT