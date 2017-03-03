(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 6 of 7]

    Foal Eagle 2017

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, Platoon 501, prepare to dive while using the MK-16 underwater breathing apparatus off the coast of Jinhae, Republic of Korea (ROK), Mar. 4, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces, and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:47
    Photo ID: 3205593
    VIRIN: 170304-N-ON977-0019
    Resolution: 4454x2935
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: 26, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

