2017 Marine Corps Trials Check In

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andrew Fanning, officer in charge of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials, speaks to a member of the Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 5, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among Recovering Service Members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)

