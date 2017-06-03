(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Check In [Image 1 of 9]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Check In

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andrew Fanning, officer in charge of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials, speaks to a member of the Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 5, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among Recovering Service Members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:38
    Photo ID: 3205590
    VIRIN: 170305-M-AG794-0019
    Resolution: 5385x3590
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Check In [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

