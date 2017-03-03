A service dog waits for her owner, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Beth Grauer, to check in for the 2017 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 3, 2017. Grauer, a Hoisington, Kan., native, is a member of the Wounded Warrior Battalion–West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

Date Taken: 03.03.2017
Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trial Check In, by LCpl Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.