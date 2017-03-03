U.S Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Douglas Godfrey, right, and Staff Sgt. Robert Nishnic, left, discuss their experiences in the Marine Corps while waiting to check in for the 2017 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 3, 2017. Godfrey, an Orlando, Fla., native, and Nishnic, a Cleveland, native, are members of the Wounded Warrior Battalion–West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 19:38 Photo ID: 3205581 VIRIN: 170303-M-RX597-034 Resolution: 3562x5343 Size: 2.07 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trial Check In [Image 1 of 9], by LCpl Roderick Jacquote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.