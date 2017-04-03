2017 Marine Corps Trials Check In

International team members from Australia arrive at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 4, 2017, for the 2017 Marine Corps Trials. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison)

