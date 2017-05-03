Retired Command Chief Master Sergeant George Banasky, (left) speaks with Master Sgt. Darlene Kirk during a homecoming ceremony at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. Members of the Silver Beavers and Blue Star Mothers attended this event to show their support of the Airmen who deployed and to welcome them home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 16:50 Photo ID: 3205512 VIRIN: 170305-Z-QZ854-0028 Resolution: 3064x2189 Size: 1.88 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170305-Z-QZ854-0028 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.