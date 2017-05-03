Retired Command Chief Master Sergeant George Banasky, (left) speaks with Master Sgt. Darlene Kirk during a homecoming ceremony at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. Members of the Silver Beavers and Blue Star Mothers attended this event to show their support of the Airmen who deployed and to welcome them home. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 16:50
|Photo ID:
|3205512
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-QZ854-0028
|Resolution:
|3064x2189
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170305-Z-QZ854-0028 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
138th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment
