Brigadier General David Burgy, Chief of Staff of the Oklahoma Air National Guard speaks during a homecoming ceremony at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. More than 90 Airmen deployed from 12 squadrons across the 138th FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)
This work, 170305-Z-QZ854-0027 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
138th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment
