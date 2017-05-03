(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170305-Z-QZ854-0027 [Image 2 of 6]

    170305-Z-QZ854-0027

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Brigadier General David Burgy, Chief of Staff of the Oklahoma Air National Guard speaks during a homecoming ceremony at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. More than 90 Airmen deployed from 12 squadrons across the 138th FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 16:50
    Photo ID: 3205511
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-QZ854-0027
    Resolution: 2267x3174
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170305-Z-QZ854-0027 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170305-Z-QZ854-0028
    170305-Z-QZ854-0027
    170305-Z-QZ854-0025
    170305-Z-QZ854-0024
    170305-Z-QZ854-0022
    170305-Z-QZ854-0021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    138th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Deployment
    OKANG
    138 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT