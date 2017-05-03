More than 90 Airmen from the 138th Fighter Wing were recognized for their support overseas during a homecoming ceremony in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. While deployed, Airmen were a part of ongoing missions overseas in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, Resolute Support and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 16:50
|Photo ID:
|3205508
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-QZ854-0025
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170305-Z-QZ854-0025 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT