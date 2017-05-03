170305-Z-QZ854-0025

More than 90 Airmen from the 138th Fighter Wing were recognized for their support overseas during a homecoming ceremony in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. While deployed, Airmen were a part of ongoing missions overseas in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, Resolute Support and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)

Date Taken: 03.05.2017
Location: TULSA, OK, US