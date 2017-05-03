170305-Z-QZ854-0024

Col. Reymond Siegfried, Commander of the 138th Fighter Wing, speaks during a deployment homecoming ceremony in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. More than 90 Airmen from the 138th FW were deployed for six months throughout areas of the Middle East and Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)

