    170305-Z-QZ854-0022

    170305-Z-QZ854-0022

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Retired Command Chief Master Sergeant George Banasky welcomes home Airmen from deployment during a ceremony at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. Banasky is a member of the Silver Beavers, a Heritage Committee made up of retired members of the 138th FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 16:50
    VIRIN: 170305-Z-QZ854-0022
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170305-Z-QZ854-0022 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

