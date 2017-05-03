Retired Command Chief Master Sergeant George Banasky welcomes home Airmen from deployment during a ceremony at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa, Okla., March 5, 2017. Banasky is a member of the Silver Beavers, a Heritage Committee made up of retired members of the 138th FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Rebecca Imwalle)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 16:50
|Photo ID:
|3205502
|VIRIN:
|170305-Z-QZ854-0022
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170305-Z-QZ854-0022 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
138th Fighter Wing Airmen return from deployment
LEAVE A COMMENT