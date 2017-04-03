The Taste of Pepper

Airman 1st Class Kameron Freeman soothes her face with water after being pepper sprayed, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Among the requirements to become a security forces patrolman, members are pepper sprayed and placed through an obstacle course to hone their ability to overcome stressful situations. Freeman is assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

