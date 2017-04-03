(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Taste of Pepper [Image 1 of 4]

    The Taste of Pepper

    WV, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Kameron Freeman soothes her face with water after being pepper sprayed, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Among the requirements to become a security forces patrolman, members are pepper sprayed and placed through an obstacle course to hone their ability to overcome stressful situations. Freeman is assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Taste of Pepper [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    West Virginia
    ANG
    WV
    SFS
    130
    130th Airlift Wing

