Airman 1st Class Kameron Freeman soothes her face with water after being pepper sprayed, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Among the requirements to become a security forces patrolman, members are pepper sprayed and placed through an obstacle course to hone their ability to overcome stressful situations. Freeman is assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 16:37
|Photo ID:
|3205481
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-LQ742-011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Taste of Pepper [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
