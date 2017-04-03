The Taste of Pepper

Airman 1st Class Kameron Freeman drains her eyes after being pepper sprayed, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Security Forces members are required to be pepper sprayed and put through a training course to deal with its effects. Freeman is assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

