The Taste of Pepper

Airman 1st Class Kameron Freeman places handcuffs on Tech. Sgt. Heather Garner after being pepper sprayed, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. New security forces members are required to get pepper sprayed and complete challenges to deal with the effects of pepper spray. Garner and Freeman are security forces patrolmen assigned to the 130th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

Date Taken: 03.04.2017
Location: WV, US