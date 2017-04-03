The Taste of Pepper

Master Sgt. Chris Kohut sprays Airman 1st Class Kameron Freeman with pepper spray, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Security Forces members are required to get pepper sprayed at least once in their career. Kohut and Freeman are security forces personnel assigned to the 130th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

