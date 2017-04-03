(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet [Image 1 of 12]

    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    The 119th Wing recruiting office members from left to right Staff Sgt. Maria Yurczik, Tech. Sgt. Neil Nelson, Master Sgt. Merri Jo ‘MJ’ Filloon, Master Sgt. Greg Peterson, Senior Master Sgt. Tanya Augdahl, Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink and Master Sgt. Tina Sly pose with their Region II Golden Eagle Award for fiscal year 2016, at the annual North Dakota Air National Guard enlisted recognition banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn, Fargo, N.D., March 4, 2017. The Golden Eagle award is in recognition of the group as the top state recruiting and retention team with superior programs in their respective region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H Lipp/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 16:43
    Photo ID: 3205475
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-WA217-1288
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet [Image 1 of 12], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Command
    ANG
    Recognition
    Fargo
    National Guard
    NDANG
    OAY
    119 Wing
    Burgum

