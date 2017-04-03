119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, far right, and Col. Britt Hatley, the 119th Wing commander, far left, pose for a photo with from left to right Master Sgt. Merri Jo ‘MJ’ Filloon, the North Dakota Air National Guard senior noncommissioned officer of the year, Airman 1st Class Ashley Laine, the North Dakota Air National Guard Airman of the year, and Staff Sgt. Dylan Lorenzen, the North Dakota Air National Guard noncommissioned officer of the year, at the annual 119th Wing enlisted recognition banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn, Fargo, N.D., March 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H Lipp/Released)

