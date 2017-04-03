119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, right, presents the North Dakota Air National Guard noncommissioned officer of the year award to Staff Sgt. Dylan Lorenzen at the annual 119th Wing enlisted recognition banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn, Fargo, N.D., March 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H Lipp/Released)

