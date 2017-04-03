(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet [Image 7 of 12]

    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, right, presents the North Dakota Air National Guard Airman of the year award to Airman 1st Class Ashley Laine at the annual 119th Wing enlisted recognition banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn, Fargo, N.D., March 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H Lipp/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 16:43
    Photo ID: 3205463
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-WA217-1237
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet [Image 1 of 12], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet
    119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Command
    ANG
    Recognition
    Fargo
    National Guard
    NDANG
    OAY
    119 Wing
    Burgum

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT