North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, right, presents the North Dakota Air National Guard Airman of the year award to Airman 1st Class Ashley Laine at the annual 119th Wing enlisted recognition banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn, Fargo, N.D., March 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H Lipp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 16:43
|Photo ID:
|3205463
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-WA217-1237
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
This work, 119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet [Image 1 of 12], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
