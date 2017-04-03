North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, right, shakes hands with Senior Master Sgt. Rollie Swedberg, as Burgum presents North Dakota Air National Guard first sergeant of the year award to Swedberg at the annual unit enlisted recognition banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn, Fargo, N.D., March 4, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H Lipp/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 16:43
|Photo ID:
|3205458
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-WA217-1216
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 119th Wing recognizes top enlisted members at annual banquet [Image 1 of 12], by SMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT