118th Finance airman wins Airman of the year

Senior Airman Amanda S. Bishop, newly promoted to staff sergeant, displays her Airman of the Year award on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Bishop won the award for her outstanding work in the finance office. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti)

