Senior Airman Amanda S. Bishop, newly promoted to staff sergeant, displays her Airman of the Year award on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Bishop won the award for her outstanding work in the finance office. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 15:19
|Photo ID:
|3205352
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-JT271-022
|Resolution:
|3352x3200
|Size:
|7.7 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 118th Finance airman wins Airman of the year, by SrA Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT