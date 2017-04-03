(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    118th Finance airman wins Airman of the year

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti 

    118th Wing Public Affairs Office

    Senior Airman Amanda S. Bishop, newly promoted to staff sergeant, displays her Airman of the Year award on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Bishop won the award for her outstanding work in the finance office. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 15:19
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-JT271-022
    Resolution: 3352x3200
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 118th Finance airman wins Airman of the year, by SrA Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airman of the year
    118th Wing

