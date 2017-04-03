Lt. Col Anthony P. Fontanetta, commander of the 118th Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives the command pin from his wife on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Fontanetta assumed command of the 118th LRS in an assumption of command ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 15:04 Photo ID: 3205344 VIRIN: 170304-Z-JT271-230 Resolution: 4688x3200 Size: 9.85 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Fontanetta assumes command of the 118th LRS [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.