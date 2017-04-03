Lt. Col Anthony P. Fontanetta receives the guide-on for the 118th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Col. Gary D. Smith, commander of the 118th Mission Support Group on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Fontanetta assumed command of the 118th LRS in an assumption of command ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 15:04 Photo ID: 3205343 VIRIN: 170304-Z-JT271-202 Resolution: 4608x3200 Size: 10.45 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Fontanetta assumes command of the 118th LRS [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.