Lt. Col Anthony P. Fontanetta receives the guide-on for the 118th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Col. Gary D. Smith, commander of the 118th Mission Support Group on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. Fontanetta assumed command of the 118th LRS in an assumption of command ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agost)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 15:04
|Photo ID:
|3205343
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-JT271-202
|Resolution:
|4608x3200
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Fontanetta assumes command of the 118th LRS [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
