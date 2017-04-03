Lt. Col. John commander of the 246th Intelligence Squadron, passes the squadron guide-on to Col. Jason W. Glass, commander of the 218th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. John was relinquishing command of the 246th IS in a change of command ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 15:04 Photo ID: 3205333 VIRIN: 170304-Z-JT271-148 Resolution: 4640x3200 Size: 9.65 MB Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col John relinquishes command of the 246th Intelligence Squadron [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.