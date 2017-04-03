(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Col John relinquishes command of the 246th Intelligence Squadron

    Lt. Col John relinquishes command of the 246th Intelligence Squadron

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti 

    118th Wing Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. John commander of the 246th Intelligence Squadron, passes the squadron guide-on to Col. Jason W. Glass, commander of the 218th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group on March 4, 2017 at Berry Field Air National Guard Base, Nashville, Tennessee. John was relinquishing command of the 246th IS in a change of command ceremony. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Anthony Agosti)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col John relinquishes command of the 246th Intelligence Squadron [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Anthony Agosti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Lt. Col John relinquishes command of the 246th Intelligence Squadron

    Change of command
    Intelligence
    118th Wing
    218th ISRG

