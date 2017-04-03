(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    126th Aviation Regiment Trains for Emergencies [Image 3 of 4]

    126th Aviation Regiment Trains for Emergencies

    BANGOR, ME, ME, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Spc. Jarod Dye 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Brandon Dugay of Company G, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment mans the door of a UH-60 Blackhawk headed to Deepwoods Training Site for joint medical evacuation training with Company B, 3rd Battalion of the 172nd Infantry Regiment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.05.2017 13:20
    Photo ID: 3205254
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-RD516-0029
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, ME, US
    Hometown: BANGOR, ME, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th Aviation Regiment Trains for Emergencies [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Jarod Dye, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Aviation

