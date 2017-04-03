Lt. Col. David Lester addresses the crowd after assuming command of the 130th Force Support Squadron from Lt. Col Andrew Farmer, far right, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Lester served in various leadership positions within the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 12:41
|Photo ID:
|3205221
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-LQ742-017
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
