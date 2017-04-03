130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. David Lester addresses the crowd after assuming command of the 130th Force Support Squadron from Lt. Col Andrew Farmer, far right, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Lester served in various leadership positions within the West Virginia National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

