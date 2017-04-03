Lt. Col. David Lester receives his first salute after taking command of the 130th Force Support Squadron, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Lester assumed command from Lt. Col. Andrew Farmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 12:41
|Photo ID:
|3205218
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-LQ742-016
|Resolution:
|4424x3249
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command
