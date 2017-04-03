(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

    130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

    WV, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Lt. Col. David Lester receives his first salute after taking command of the 130th Force Support Squadron, March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Lester assumed command from Lt. Col. Andrew Farmer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command, by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

