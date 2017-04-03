Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.05.2017 12:41 Photo ID: 3205218 VIRIN: 170304-Z-LQ742-016 Resolution: 4424x3249 Size: 1.93 MB Location: WV, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.