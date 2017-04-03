130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col. David Lester, right, receives 130th Force Support Squadron guidon from 130th Mission Support Group commander, Col. Michael Cadle, during the change of command ceremony held March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition that dates back to the 18th Century where all members would see the new commander assume command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

