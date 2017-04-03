130th Force Support Squadron Change of Command

Lt. Col David Lester, right, renders a salute to 130th Mission Support Group commander, Col. Michael Cadle, before taking command of the 130th Force Support Squadron March 4, 2017, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, W.Va. Prior to taking command, Lester worked as the 130th Airlift Wing Inspector General of complaints and resolutions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

