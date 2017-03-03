170304-N-WF272-604 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Sailors and Marines load landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 9, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, during equipment onload and delivery to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2017 01:03
|Photo ID:
|3205045
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-WF272-604
|Resolution:
|3300x2208
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
