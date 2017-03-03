USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan

170304-N-WF272-469 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Landing craft air cushion (LCAC) Engineer Machinist's Mate 1st Class Carlos Rivera (center), from Puerto Rico, and LCAC Navigator Electronics Technician 2nd Class Patrick Johnson, from Buffalo, N.Y., conduct a routine test on LCAC 29, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, following a flight from amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) to White Beach Naval Facility. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

