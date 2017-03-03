USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan

170304-N-WF272-429 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Sailors secure a vehicle aboard landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 9, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, during equipment onload and delivery to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

