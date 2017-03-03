USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Arrives to Okinawa, Japan

170304-N-WF272-356 OKINAWA, Japan (March 4, 2017) Tugboats guide amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as it arrives at White Beach Naval Facility for a scheduled port visit. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

