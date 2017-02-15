The Commanders Jazz Ensemble, part of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, performs for a full house in Lake Havasu City, Arizona in February 2017. This concert was part of a community outreach tour through Arizona state and was the group's first performance in this city.
This work, The Commanders Jazz Ensemble performs in Lake Havasu City, by TSgt Marco Munoz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
