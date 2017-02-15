(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Commanders Jazz Ensemble performs in Lake Havasu City

    LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marco Munoz 

    U. S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

    The Commanders Jazz Ensemble, part of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, performs for a full house in Lake Havasu City, Arizona in February 2017. This concert was part of a community outreach tour through Arizona state and was the group's first performance in this city.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Commanders Jazz Ensemble performs in Lake Havasu City, by TSgt Marco Munoz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    community outreach
    Air Force
    AMC
    Band
    Travis AFB Band

