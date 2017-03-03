USS MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPS

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 3, 2017) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit depart an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the Ridge Runners of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163, on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

