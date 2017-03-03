USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 3, 2017) Lance Cpl. Asher Bentz, assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8) combat cargo department, operates a forklift to move supplies aboard the amphibious assault ship. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

