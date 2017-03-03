(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT [Image 3 of 3]

    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 3, 2017) Lance Cpl. Asher Bentz, assigned to USS Makin Island (LHD 8) combat cargo department, operates a forklift to move supplies aboard the amphibious assault ship. Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 18:39
    Photo ID: 3204836
    VIRIN: 170303-N-LI768-193
    Resolution: 4033x2881
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPS
    USS MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPS
    USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT

    USS Makin Island
    DVIDS Email Import

