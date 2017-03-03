(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS at NDU Captsone [Image 5 of 11]

    CJCS at NDU Captsone

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to students and spouses of Capstone 2017-2 at National Defense University on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., March 3, 2017. Capstone is a five-week course for general and flag officers that reinforces comprehension of joint matters and national security strategy needed for the remainder of an officer’s career. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 17:48
    Photo ID: 3204794
    VIRIN: 170303-D-SW162-1046
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS at NDU Captsone [Image 1 of 11], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DoD
    USMC
    Chairman
    JCS
    Joseph F. Dunford
    Joint Staff
    CJCS
    Gen.
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    National Defense University
    Capstone
    NDU
    OCJCS
    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

