U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 3, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 17:23 Photo ID: 3204777 VIRIN: 170303-N-LI768-012 Resolution: 4246x3033 Size: 1.14 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS MAKIN ISLAND FLIGHT OPS [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.