USS MAKIN ISLAND DEPLOYMENT

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 2, 2017) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Kenneth Chisholm, from Bakersfield, Calif., assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, conducts maintenance on a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) in the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

