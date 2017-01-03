(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chadian exercise director visits Flintlock 2017 personnel

    CHAD

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Chadian Brig. Gen. Zakaria Ngobongue, Flintlock exercise director, visited personnel at the Flintlock 2017 Joint Multinational Headquarters in N'Djamena, Chad March 1, 2017. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Derek Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 17:25
    This work, Chadian exercise director visits Flintlock 2017 personnel [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    multinational
    special operations
    exercise
    Flintlock
    Chad
    Flintlock17

