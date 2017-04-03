(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band in St. Patrick's Day parade [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Band in St. Patrick's Day parade

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Stephen Hassay 

    U.S. Navy Band

    170304-N-HG258-011 ARLINGTON, VA. (Mar. 4, 2017) The United States Navy Ceremonial Band marches down King St. in downtown Alexandria Virginia in support of the 36th Saint Patrick's Day Parade. The parade in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia is the first parade in the United States in the month of March that celebrates Irish-American heritage month. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 15:42
    Photo ID: 3204749
    VIRIN: 170304-N-HG258-011
    Resolution: 4485x2994
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band in St. Patrick's Day parade [Image 1 of 3], by SCPO Stephen Hassay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alexandria
    #USNavy
    NavyBand
    #PartnershipsMatter
    #PeopleMatter
    #SelfieWithASailor
    #NavyMusic
    St.Patrick'sDay

    • LEAVE A COMMENT