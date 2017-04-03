170304-N-HG258-010 ARLINGTON, VA. (Mar. 4, 2017) The United States Navy Ceremonial Band marches down King St. in downtown Alexandria Virginia in support of the 36th Saint Patrick's Day Parade. The parade in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia is the first parade in the United States in the month of March that celebrates Irish-American heritage month. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Stephen Hassay/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 15:42 Photo ID: 3204748 VIRIN: 170304-N-HG258-010 Resolution: 4365x2914 Size: 1.47 MB Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band in St. Patrick's Day parade [Image 1 of 3], by SCPO Stephen Hassay, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.