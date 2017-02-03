Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard

A local North Carolina high school student Nragzai Lee gets hands on training from N.C. Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Carl A, Champagne on remotely moving and operating a military ground satelite at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Stanley County Airport, New London N.C., March 3rd, 2017. Lee is a student from South Stanly High who spent a day shadowing an Air National Guardsman for a military themed senior project.

