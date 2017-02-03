(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard [Image 2 of 16]

    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard

    NEW LONDON, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    A local North Carolina high school student Nragzai Lee gets hands on training from N.C. Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Carl A, Champagne on remotely moving and operating a military ground satelite at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Stanley County Airport, New London N.C., March 3rd, 2017. Lee is a student from South Stanly High who spent a day shadowing an Air National Guardsman for a military themed senior project.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.04.2017 14:15
    Photo ID: 3204729
    VIRIN: 170303-Z-BQ359-1029
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard
    Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    student
    Airman
    145th AW
    NCANG
    145th Airlift Wing
    community engagement
    Noth Carolina Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT