North Carolina Air National Guard Master Sergeant Carl A, Champagne (right) instructs a local high school student Nragzai Lee (left) on the working mechanics of a military satellite at the North Carolina Air National Guard Base, Stanley County Airport, New London N.C., March 3rd, 2017. Lee is a student from South Stanly High who spent a day shadowing an Air National Guardsman for a military themed senior project.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 14:15
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, NC, US
This work, Highschool Student Visits N.C. Air National Guard [Image 1 of 16], by TSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
